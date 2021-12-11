After Plunging -2.24% During Past Week, Is Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Still A Buy?

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.54, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The XPRO share’s 52-week high remains $32.64, putting it -141.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.09. The company has a valuation of $1.46B, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.08 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and -27.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.83, implying an increase of 35.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPRO has been trading -106.79% off suggested target high and -25.55% from its likely low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Expro Group Holdings N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares are -33.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.22% against 13.90%.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Expro Group Holdings N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.87% of the shares at 4.99% float percentage. In total, 4.87% institutions holds shares in the company.