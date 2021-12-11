After A Decline Of -40.55% From The High, Can Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) Recover Quickly?

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $56.92, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The PCRX share’s 52-week high remains $80.00, putting it -40.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.05. The company has a valuation of $2.59B, with average of 498.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the last session, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.52 this Friday, 12/10/21, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.36%, and -1.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.88%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.42, implying an increase of 29.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCRX has been trading -70.41% off suggested target high and 5.13% from its likely low.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pacira BioSciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) shares are -5.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.86% against 16.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.70% this quarter before jumping 5.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $140.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $151.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.48 million and $130.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.60% before jumping 15.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 136.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.10% annually.

PCRX Dividends

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s Major holders

Pacira BioSciences Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.19% of the shares at 116.22% float percentage. In total, 115.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.66 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.72 million shares, or about 10.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $286.71 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 6.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 6.62% of the shares, all valued at about 173.54 million.