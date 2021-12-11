Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO): Can A Stock Be 12.79% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.67, to imply a decrease of -0.78% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AGRO share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -53.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.82. The company has a valuation of $886.50M, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.26 this Friday, 12/10/21, dropping -0.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and -18.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.79%. Short interest in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) saw shorts transact 3.85 million shares and set a 2.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.96, implying an increase of 40.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.30 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRO has been trading -108.6% off suggested target high and -47.33% from its likely low.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adecoagro S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares are -30.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.57% against 27.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $279.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $243.01 million and $159.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.90% before dropping -2.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 153.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

AGRO Dividends

Adecoagro S.A. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adecoagro S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)’s Major holders

Adecoagro S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.17% of the shares at 72.17% float percentage. In total, 72.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Route One Investment Company, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.44 million shares (or 12.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $113.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EMS Capital LP with 11.69 million shares, or about 9.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $91.91 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and GMO Resources Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2.17 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 9.87 million.