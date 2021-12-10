Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Shares Fall By -3.59 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.33, to imply a decrease of -6.40% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The ZY share’s 52-week high remains $52.00, putting it -524.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.45. The company has a valuation of $967.11M, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Zymergen Inc. (ZY), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ZY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

After registering a -6.40% downside in the last session, Zymergen Inc. (ZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.15 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -6.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.59%, and -25.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.88%. Short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 12.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZY has been trading -56.06% off suggested target high and 15.97% from its likely low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.63 million.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zymergen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders hold 9.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.94% of the shares at 8.73% float percentage. In total, 7.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 1.05 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.44 million.