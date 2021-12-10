XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) Recovered 16.37% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 14.39% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $75.68, to imply a decrease of -4.60% or -$3.65 in intraday trading. The XPO share’s 52-week high remains $90.78, putting it -19.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.29. The company has a valuation of $9.21B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XPO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

After registering a -4.60% downside in the latest session, XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.01 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -4.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.44%, and 2.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.39%. Short interest in XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw shorts transact 2.84 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.90, implying an increase of 26.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $131.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPO has been trading -73.1% off suggested target high and -5.71% from its likely low.

XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPO Logistics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares are -8.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.46% against 26.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.50% this quarter before falling -16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.1 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.05 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -79.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 66.90% annually.

XPO Dividends

XPO Logistics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPO Logistics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

XPO Logistics Inc. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.20% of the shares at 92.57% float percentage. In total, 91.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.81 million shares (or 11.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.41 million shares, or about 8.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.79 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $409.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 284.23 million.