U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.32, to imply an increase of 0.19% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The USB share’s 52-week high remains $63.01, putting it -9.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.47. The company has a valuation of $86.37B, with average of 5.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for U.S. Bancorp (USB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give USB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

After registering a 0.19% upside in the latest session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.98 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.08%, and -4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.26, implying an increase of 13.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $76.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USB has been trading -32.59% off suggested target high and 4.05% from its likely low.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Bancorp (USB) shares are -3.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.97% against 40.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.80% this quarter before falling -29.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $5.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.72 billion and $5.44 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.70% before jumping 4.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.05% annually.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp has its next earnings report out on January 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 3.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

U.S. Bancorp insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.37% of the shares at 76.44% float percentage. In total, 76.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 126.42 million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 108.79 million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.47 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Bancorp (USB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 37.69 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.24 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.33 million, or 1.91% of the shares, all valued at about 1.68 billion.