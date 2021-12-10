Stock Of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Dropped By -5.65 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.23, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The MPC share’s 52-week high remains $68.78, putting it -8.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.30. The company has a valuation of $40.04B, with an average of 7.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the latest session, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.41 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.02%, and -5.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.14%. Short interest in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) saw shorts transact 17.43 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are 0.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.23% against 29.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 158.00% this quarter before jumping 93.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $23.13 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.99 billion and $18.19 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.60% before jumping 23.40% in the following quarter.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.32, with the share yield ticking at 3.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.73%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s Major holders

Marathon Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.31% of the shares at 78.56% float percentage. In total, 78.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 64.99 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.93 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.25 million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.82 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.43 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.67 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.07 billion.