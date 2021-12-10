Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Down -48.89% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.94, to imply a decrease of -2.34% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $44.60, putting it -148.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.90. The company has a valuation of $3.73B, with average of 820.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

After registering a -2.34% downside in the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.69 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -2.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and -16.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.89%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sana Biotechnology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares are -23.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.31% against 7.20%.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sana Biotechnology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Sana Biotechnology Inc. insiders hold 12.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.59% of the shares at 85.00% float percentage. In total, 74.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 34.24 million shares (or 18.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $673.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 11.24 million shares, or about 5.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $221.01 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 2.46 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 39.33 million.