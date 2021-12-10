Now Is The Time To Build A Position In GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.25, to imply a decrease of -6.03% or -$5.6 in intraday trading. The GXO share’s 52-week high remains $105.92, putting it -21.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.38. The company has a valuation of $11.14B, with average of 703.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GXO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

After registering a -6.03% downside in the latest session, GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 96.82 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.81%, and -3.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $103.00, implying an increase of 15.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $73.00 and $124.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GXO has been trading -42.12% off suggested target high and 16.33% from its likely low.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.01 billion.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GXO Logistics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

GXO Logistics Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.88% of the shares at 73.88% float percentage. In total, 73.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $838.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.17 million shares, or about 8.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $797.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.24 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $254.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 224.34 million.