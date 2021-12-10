MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Surged -53.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply a decrease of -6.31% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The MPLN share’s 52-week high remains $9.82, putting it -136.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $2.67B, with an average of 4.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MPLN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

After registering a -6.31% downside in the last session, MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -6.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.80%, and 18.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.93%. Short interest in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw shorts transact 23.93 million shares and set a 4.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.33, implying an increase of 50.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MPLN has been trading -140.38% off suggested target high and -44.23% from its likely low.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 101.70% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $286.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $293.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.52 million and $255.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.00% before jumping 15.10% in the following quarter.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MultiPlan Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corporation insiders hold 8.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.76% of the shares at 101.67% float percentage. In total, 92.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 51.25 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $288.54 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 15.25 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $145.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.42 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 89.68 million.