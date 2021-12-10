MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Has Recovered 33.85% So Far, But Another -21.72% Loss Is Possible.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.04, to imply a decrease of -0.39% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The MGM share’s 52-week high remains $51.17, putting it -21.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.81. The company has a valuation of $20.32B, with average of 6.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the latest session, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.94 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.38%, and -10.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.96%.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGM Resorts International share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares are -2.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.84% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 96.70% this quarter before jumping 110.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 79.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.96 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.49 billion and $1.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.30% before jumping 79.50% in the following quarter.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGM Resorts International has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

MGM Resorts International insiders hold 15.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.12% of the shares at 79.35% float percentage. In total, 67.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.69 million shares (or 9.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.28 million shares, or about 5.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.13 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGM Resorts International (MGM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11.59 million shares. This is just over 2.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $499.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.24 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 398.91 million.