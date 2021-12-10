Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Up 19.79% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $406.90, to imply a decrease of -2.40% or -$10.02 in intraday trading. The LULU share’s 52-week high remains $485.83, putting it -19.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $269.28. The company has a valuation of $55.98B, with average of 909.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

After registering a -2.40% downside in the latest session, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 442.50 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.49%, and -11.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.79%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are 23.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against 26.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.80% this quarter before jumping 27.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $1.42 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.15 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.95% annually.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 08 and December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

Lululemon Athletica Inc. insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.12% of the shares at 91.03% float percentage. In total, 87.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.77 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.75 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.68 billion.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.96 million shares. This is just over 4.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.0 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.35 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 1.03 billion.