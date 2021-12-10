Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Is Worth A Gamble At $21.99

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.99, to imply an increase of 4.14% or $0.88 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $32.84, putting it -49.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.80. The company has a valuation of $4.03B, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LESL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

After registering a 4.14% upside in the latest session, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.10 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 4.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.23%, and -9.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.93%. Short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw shorts transact 21.52 million shares and set a 12.31 days time to cover.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leslie’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are -22.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.35% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $390.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $381.31 million and $145.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.30% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leslie’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders hold 3.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.71% of the shares at 112.32% float percentage. In total, 108.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 31.75 million shares (or 16.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $652.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.6 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $279.39 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.61 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 114.92 million.