Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) Thursday’s Performance: Up 35.43% From The Lows, Now What?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $295.26, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$1.87 in intraday trading. The KSU share’s 52-week high remains $315.39, putting it -6.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $190.64. The company has a valuation of $27.36B, with average of 882.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Kansas City Southern (KSU), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KSU a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.37.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the latest session, Kansas City Southern (KSU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 302.60 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.21%, and -4.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.56%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $299.92, implying an increase of 1.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $280.00 and $319.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KSU has been trading -8.04% off suggested target high and 5.17% from its likely low.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kansas City Southern share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kansas City Southern (KSU) shares are 0.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.81% against 22.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.90% this quarter before jumping 29.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $785.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $662.69 million and $693.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.60% before jumping 15.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.50% annually.

KSU Dividends

Kansas City Southern has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kansas City Southern has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s Major holders

Kansas City Southern insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.15% of the shares at 86.58% float percentage. In total, 86.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.51 million shares (or 10.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.4 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.95 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kansas City Southern (KSU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.56 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $676.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 490.99 million.