Is BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.87, to imply a decrease of -5.24% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The BCTX share’s 52-week high remains $12.47, putting it -40.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $127.13M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

After registering a -5.24% downside in the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.13 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.83%, and -8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.71%. Short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 23.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.90% of the shares at 57.49% float percentage. In total, 43.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 5.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.57 million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.04 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4862.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24698.0