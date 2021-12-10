International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $123.87, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The IBM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $145.99, putting it -17.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $112.10. The company has a valuation of $109.01B, with average of 5.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IBM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.5.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the latest session, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 125.02 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.71%, and 2.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.77%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $141.27, implying an increase of 12.32% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $109.84 and $164.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBM has been trading -32.63% off suggested target high and 11.33% from its likely low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Business Machines Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares are -14.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.95% against -4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.10% this quarter before jumping 102.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $17.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.71 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.35% annually.

IBM Dividends

International Business Machines Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Business Machines Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 6.56, with the share yield ticking at 5.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)â€™s Major holders

International Business Machines Corporation insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.71% of the shares at 57.79% float percentage. In total, 57.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 74.77 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.81 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $9.35 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25.24 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.7 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.56 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 2.72 billion.