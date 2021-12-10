Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Has Recovered 19.23% So Far, But Another -254.49% Loss Is Possible.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 4.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decrease of -3.70% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $5.53, putting it -254.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $844.93M, with an average of 11.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IDEX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a -3.70% downside in the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.41%, and -21.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.61%. Short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 45.71 million shares and set a 4.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 68.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDEX has been trading -220.51% off suggested target high and -220.51% from its likely low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ideanomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are -50.32% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.79% against 11.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 391.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $32.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.62 million and $11.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 206.00% before jumping 198.10% in the following quarter.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ideanomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders hold 9.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.68% of the shares at 17.37% float percentage. In total, 15.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.84 million shares (or 4.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 11.28 million shares, or about 2.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.03 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 9.4 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.44 million, or 0.93% of the shares, all valued at about 11.15 million.