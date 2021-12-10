How Much Is EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s traded shares stood at 0.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.84, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ENLC share’s 52-week high remains $8.64, putting it -26.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $3.38B, with average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give ENLC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the latest session, EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.14 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.67%, and -6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.79%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.73, implying an increase of 11.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENLC has been trading -46.2% off suggested target high and 12.28% from its likely low.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EnLink Midstream LLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) shares are 10.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.00% against 29.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 billion.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EnLink Midstream LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.38, with the share yield ticking at 5.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

EnLink Midstream LLC insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.86% of the shares at 84.69% float percentage. In total, 83.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.94 million shares (or 9.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $197.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alps Advisors Inc. with 35.18 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $150.92 million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 34.56 million shares. This is just over 7.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.76 million, or 6.30% of the shares, all valued at about 150.13 million.