Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Is Worth A Gamble At $5.38

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares stood at 7.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.38, to imply a decrease of -4.78% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The GEVO share’s 52-week high remains $15.57, putting it -189.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with an average of 11.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Gevo Inc. (GEVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GEVO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

After registering a -4.78% downside in the last session, Gevo Inc. (GEVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.30 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -4.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.67%, and -27.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.59%. Short interest in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw shorts transact 31.98 million shares and set a 3.94 days time to cover.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gevo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares are -35.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.15% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -76.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $270k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $710k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192k and $531k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.60% before jumping 33.70% in the following quarter.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gevo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo Inc. insiders hold 3.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.97% of the shares at 39.36% float percentage. In total, 37.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.8 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $91.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.27 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.45 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 29.55 million.