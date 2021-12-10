Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Has Fallen -41.96% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares stood at 6.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.90, to imply a decrease of -3.06% or -$2.11 in intraday trading. The CFLT share’s 52-week high remains $94.97, putting it -41.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.71. The company has a valuation of $18.75B, with an average of 3.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Confluent Inc. (CFLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CFLT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

After registering a -3.06% downside in the last session, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.91 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -3.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.13%, and -25.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.60%. Short interest in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw shorts transact 3.44 million shares and set a 3.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.13, implying an increase of 26.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CFLT has been trading -71.9% off suggested target high and 2.84% from its likely low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $90.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.03 million.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Confluent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 173.77% of the shares at 173.77% float percentage. In total, 173.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altimeter Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.12 million shares (or 36.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $480.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Durable Capital Partners LP with 5.39 million shares, or about 19.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $256.18 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 27.79 million.