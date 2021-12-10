Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.92, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $4.05 in intraday trading. The CNC share’s 52-week high remains $77.64, putting it 1.62% up since that peak but still an impressive 27.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.16. The company has a valuation of $43.91B, with average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Centene Corporation (CNC), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the latest session, Centene Corporation (CNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.08 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.83%, and 0.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.61, implying an increase of 5.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $94.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNC has been trading -19.11% off suggested target high and 11.3% from its likely low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Centene Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are 5.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.20% against 20.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.40% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $31.56 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.51% annually.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centene Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.17% of the shares at 96.31% float percentage. In total, 95.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 61.78 million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.51 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 44.76 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.26 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centene Corporation (CNC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 18.87 million shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.46 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.2 billion.