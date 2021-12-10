Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Surging 77.27% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.96, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $1.21 in intraday trading. The BLDR share’s 52-week high remains $80.95, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.76. The company has a valuation of $15.35B, with average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.89.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the latest session, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 80.95 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.04%, and 14.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.52%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.21, implying an increase of 5.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $74.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDR has been trading -26.65% off suggested target high and 6.28% from its likely low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Builders FirstSource Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares are 77.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 207.64% against 15.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 7.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 128.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 billion and $4.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.50% before dropping -8.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 69.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.80% annually.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Builders FirstSource Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Builders FirstSource Inc. insiders hold 1.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.07% of the shares at 109.78% float percentage. In total, 108.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.31 million shares (or 11.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.92 million shares, or about 10.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.03 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.88 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $304.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.55 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 286.93 million.