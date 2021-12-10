Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO): How Can A Stock Be Up 33.25% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $632.74, to imply an increase of 8.45% or $49.32 in intraday trading. The AVGO share’s 52-week high remains $593.07, putting it 6.27% up since that peak but still an impressive 37.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $398.28. The company has a valuation of $237.70B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AVGO a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.74.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

After registering a 8.45% upside in the latest session, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 644.75 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 8.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.61%, and 4.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.25%. Short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw shorts transact 4.45 million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $590.04, implying a decrease of -7.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $500.00 and $660.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVGO has been trading -4.31% off suggested target high and 20.98% from its likely low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Broadcom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are 23.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.03% against 27.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.90% this quarter before jumping 14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $7.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.22 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.74% annually.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadcom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 14.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.71%.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders hold 2.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.22% of the shares at 84.24% float percentage. In total, 82.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 39.37 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.75 million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $17.05 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 16.14 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.7 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.97 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 5.23 billion.