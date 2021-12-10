Boom Or Bust: What Are FAST Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:FST) Future Prospects?

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The FST share’s 52-week high remains $14.10, putting it -38.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.91. The company has a valuation of $250.29M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 231.75K shares over the past 3 months.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the latest session, FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.35 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.40%, and -19.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.76%. Short interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 18.32 days time to cover.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) estimates and forecasts

FST Dividends

FAST Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s Major holders

FAST Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.49% of the shares at 92.49% float percentage. In total, 92.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 13.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 2.71 million shares, or about 13.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $31.96 million.

We also have Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FAST Acquisition Corp. (FST) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.55 million shares. This is just over 7.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6675.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 78831.0.