Boom Or Bust: What Are Ault Global Holdings Inc.â€™s (AMEX:DPW) Future Prospects?

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.25 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 5.08. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -8.05% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The DPW shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -399.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $142.40M, with an average of 3.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) trade information

After registering a -8.05% downside in the last session, Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -8.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.84%, and -26.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.22%. Short interest in Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW) saw shorts transact 5.07 million shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

DPW Dividends

Ault Global Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ault Global Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)â€™s Major holders

Ault Global Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.68% of the shares at 7.91% float percentage. In total, 7.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.47 million shares (or 0.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.39 million shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 0.68 million.