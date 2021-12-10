Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Shares Fall By 3.31 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.72, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The BLMN share’s 52-week high remains $32.81, putting it -66.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.29. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with average of 2.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLMN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the latest session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.76 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.31%, and -11.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.64, implying an increase of 33.47% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLMN has been trading -77.48% off suggested target high and -21.7% from its likely low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares are -31.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 479.71% against 29.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,600.00% this quarter before jumping 9.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $812.5 million and $987.47 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.70% before jumping 15.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -227.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.90% annually.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. insiders hold 1.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.73% of the shares at 112.26% float percentage. In total, 110.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.85 million shares (or 14.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $321.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.05 million shares, or about 11.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $251.2 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.4 million shares. This is just over 6.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.52 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 62.97 million.