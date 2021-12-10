At Current Prices, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Worth A Patient Look?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 10.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.12, to imply a decrease of -7.88% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $46.30, putting it -407.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.57. The company has a valuation of $3.98B, with an average of 11.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SKLZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a -7.88% downside in the last session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.17 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -7.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.80%, and -26.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.40%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 55.24 million shares and set a 3.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.83, implying an increase of 42.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKLZ has been trading -174.12% off suggested target high and -20.61% from its likely low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skillz Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are -57.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.20% against 13.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $102.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $122.84 million.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skillz Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders hold 15.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.86% of the shares at 59.85% float percentage. In total, 50.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.91 million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 21.27 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $208.83 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 13.29 million shares. This is just over 3.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.97 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 77.91 million.