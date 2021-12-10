At Current Prices, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) Worth A Patient Look?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $87.71, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The MCHP share’s 52-week high remains $89.04, putting it -1.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $64.53. The company has a valuation of $47.49B, with average of 4.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCHP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the latest session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.04 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and 4.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.17, implying an increase of 10.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $82.00 and $120.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCHP has been trading -36.81% off suggested target high and 6.51% from its likely low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Microchip Technology Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares are 12.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.94% against 27.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 30.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $1.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.78 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.30% annually.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 1.75, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Microchip Technology Incorporated insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.55% of the shares at 92.40% float percentage. In total, 90.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 62.68 million shares (or 11.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.05 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.15 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 20.43 million shares. This is just over 3.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.49 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 billion.