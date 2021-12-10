ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR): Is This The Time To Buy?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply a decrease of -0.24% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ARR share’s 52-week high remains $12.56, putting it -23.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.57. The company has a valuation of $920.31M, with average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

After registering a -0.24% downside in the latest session, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.34 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and -4.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.28%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares are -14.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.58% against 1.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $17.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.31 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.35% annually.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 11.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. insiders hold 1.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.76% of the shares at 54.57% float percentage. In total, 53.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.0 million shares (or 18.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $148.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.2 million shares, or about 10.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82.24 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 21.34 million.