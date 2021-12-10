ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -25.53% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.14, to imply a decrease of -0.12% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MT share’s 52-week high remains $36.58, putting it -25.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.50. The company has a valuation of $29.18B, with an average of 4.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ArcelorMittal (MT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MT a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.63.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) trade information

After registering a -0.12% downside in the latest session, ArcelorMittal (MT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.85 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -0.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.62%, and -8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.38%. Short interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw shorts transact 4.43 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.26, implying an increase of 37.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33.66 and $56.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MT has been trading -92.9% off suggested target high and -15.51% from its likely low.

ArcelorMittal (MT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ArcelorMittal share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ArcelorMittal (MT) shares are -12.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,805.19% against -7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2,536.80% this quarter before jumping 1,826.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.85 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.86 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.27 billion and $14.18 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.70% before jumping 47.10% in the following quarter.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ArcelorMittal has a forward dividend ratio of 0.30, with the share yield ticking at 1.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

ArcelorMittal insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.36% of the shares at 6.36% float percentage. In total, 6.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.75 million shares (or 2.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $737.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.72 million shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $270.97 million.

We also have Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ArcelorMittal (MT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund holds roughly 7.74 million shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 76.32 million.