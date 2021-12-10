Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) Up 5.13% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -5.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.04, to imply an increase of 17.97% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The AHPI share’s 52-week high remains $16.41, putting it -171.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $23.30M, with average of 1.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

After registering a 17.97% upside in the latest session, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.37 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 17.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.21%, and 3.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.13%.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. insiders hold 18.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.77% of the shares at 5.87% float percentage. In total, 4.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49700.0 shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46913.0 shares, or about 1.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 45588.0 shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17178.0, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 90699.0.