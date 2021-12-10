Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Is 4.22% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.98, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The AQN share’s 52-week high remains $17.86, putting it -27.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.39. The company has a valuation of $11.98B, with average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the latest session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.20 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.51%, and -2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.13, implying an increase of 18.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQN has been trading -43.06% off suggested target high and -7.3% from its likely low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are -13.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 2.20%.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 4.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.01% of the shares at 46.08% float percentage. In total, 46.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.06 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $616.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 31.21 million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $457.55 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 7.49 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.04 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 73.91 million.