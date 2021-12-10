After This Week’s -1.32% Loss In CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), We Just Learned Something New

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.78, to imply an increase of 3.87% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The CF share’s 52-week high remains $68.09, putting it -12.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.21. The company has a valuation of $12.57B, with average of 3.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.35.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) trade information

After registering a 3.87% upside in the latest session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 62.27 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and -7.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.25, implying an increase of 12.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $61.00 and $81.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CF has been trading -33.27% off suggested target high and -0.36% from its likely low.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are 8.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 121.09% against 28.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 487.50% this quarter before jumping 364.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.11 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.1 billion and $1.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 91.90% before jumping 111.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -13.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 62.70% annually.

CF Dividends

CF Industries Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CF Industries Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s Major holders

CF Industries Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.26% of the shares at 95.70% float percentage. In total, 95.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 25.59 million shares (or 11.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.69 million shares, or about 9.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund holds roughly 6.27 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $349.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.09 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 339.95 million.