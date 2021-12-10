After The Stock Rose 7.68% Over The Week, Is Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Still A Buy?

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.61, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The TWNK share’s 52-week high remains $19.25, putting it -3.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.55. The company has a valuation of $2.57B, with average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the latest session, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.70 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.68%, and -1.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.37%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hostess Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) shares are 11.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.33% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before jumping 4.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $277.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $272.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $260.86 million and $256.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.08% annually.

TWNK Dividends

Hostess Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hostess Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s Major holders

Hostess Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.58% of the shares at 122.08% float percentage. In total, 121.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.76 million shares (or 9.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $206.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.83 million shares, or about 9.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $191.51 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 6.59 million shares. This is just over 5.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.07 million, or 3.89% of the shares, all valued at about 82.0 million.