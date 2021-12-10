After The Stock Fell -5.39% Over The Week, Is Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Still A Buy?

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply a decrease of -1.01% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The OGEN share’s 52-week high remains $1.80, putting it -267.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $59.45M, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

After registering a -1.01% downside in the last session, Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5193 this Thursday, 12/09/21, dropping -1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and -21.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.13%. Short interest in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) saw shorts transact 2.72 million shares and set a 2.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 80.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OGEN has been trading -410.2% off suggested target high and -410.2% from its likely low.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oragenics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

Oragenics Inc. insiders hold 2.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.84% of the shares at 8.06% float percentage. In total, 7.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.58 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.55 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.