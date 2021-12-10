After A Decline Of -9.85% From The High, Can Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) Recover Quickly?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.18, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $27.66, putting it -9.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.75. The company has a valuation of $25.99B, with an average of 10.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.49 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.62%, and -1.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.28%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) saw shorts transact 32.45 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.45, implying an increase of 14.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.10 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading -42.97% off suggested target high and 4.29% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are -4.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.25% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 425.00% this quarter before jumping 542.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $5.33 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.05 billion and $5.5 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.60% before jumping 4.60% in the following quarter.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 2.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 6.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.03% of the shares at 103.41% float percentage. In total, 97.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 214.03 million shares (or 25.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.29 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 101.2 million shares, or about 12.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.5 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 45.91 million shares. This is just over 5.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.9 million, or 5.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.11 billion.