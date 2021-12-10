ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) Loss Of -4.61 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s traded shares stood at 2.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply an increase of 13.88% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The ABVC share’s 52-week high remains $29.95, putting it -694.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.95. The company has a valuation of $96.35M, with average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

After registering a 13.88% upside in the latest session, ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.46 this Thursday, 12/09/21, jumping 13.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.07%, and -4.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.10%.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $190k.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ABVC BioPharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

ABVC BioPharma Inc. insiders hold 79.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.79% of the shares at 3.80% float percentage. In total, 0.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 71558.0 shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 49915.0 shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ABVC BioPharma Inc. (ABVC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 49915.0 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40560.0, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 93693.0.