Why iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s traded shares stood at 5.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.21, to imply an increase of 12.24% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The IPW share’s 52-week high remains $10.73, putting it -234.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.38. The company has a valuation of $81.28M, with average of 177.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iPower Inc. (IPW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IPW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) trade information

After registering a 12.24% upside in the latest session, iPower Inc. (IPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 12.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.00%, and -2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 64.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPW has been trading -180.37% off suggested target high and -180.37% from its likely low.

iPower Inc. (IPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iPower Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iPower Inc. (IPW) shares are -64.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.14% against 8.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $17.2 million.

IPW Dividends

iPower Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iPower Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW)’s Major holders

iPower Inc. insiders hold 69.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.79% of the shares at 25.49% float percentage. In total, 7.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 4.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hood River Capital Management LLC with 0.34 million shares, or about 1.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.35 million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iPower Inc. (IPW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 2.54 million.