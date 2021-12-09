TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.61, to imply a decrease of -2.25% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TTI share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -72.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $345.85M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the last session, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.69 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.40%, and -30.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 202.96%. Short interest in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TETRA Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) shares are -30.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.64% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $105.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $108.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $152.6 million and $75.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -31.10% before jumping 44.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 117.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 29.00% annually.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TETRA Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

TETRA Technologies Inc. insiders hold 9.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.87% of the shares at 58.66% float percentage. In total, 52.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.06 million shares (or 6.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.37 million shares, or about 4.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.89 million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 6.44 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.75 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 9.01 million.