Should You Expect ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) To Recover From Its 1.62% Gain From Highs?

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.89, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ARYD share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -25.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.73. The company has a valuation of $190.17M, with average of 178.50K shares over the past 3 months.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the latest session, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.93 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and -0.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD) estimates and forecasts

ARYD Dividends

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)’s Major holders

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.25% of the shares at 99.47% float percentage. In total, 96.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Healthcor Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.24 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.0 million shares, or about 6.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $10.72 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.73% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 million.