Should Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Rally After -192.6% Drop From High?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.45, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The BLDP share’s 52-week high remains $42.28, putting it -192.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.63. The company has a valuation of $4.55B, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BLDP a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside in the last session, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.57 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and -25.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.25%. Short interest in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) saw shorts transact 25.53 million shares and set a 7.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.56, implying an increase of 32.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $42.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLDP has been trading -191.35% off suggested target high and 16.96% from its likely low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ballard Power Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares are -19.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -55.00% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $26.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.77 million and $28.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -36.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.03% annually.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Ballard Power Systems Inc. insiders hold 19.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.49% of the shares at 40.13% float percentage. In total, 32.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.5 million shares (or 2.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $135.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 4.63 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $83.98 million.

We also have iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.11 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.18 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 51.42 million.