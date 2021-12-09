Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Down -54.42% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.53, to imply an increase of 20.48% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The RCRT share’s 52-week high remains $11.82, putting it -160.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $56.51M, with average of 126.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

After registering a 20.48% upside in the latest session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.40 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 20.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.17%, and 31.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.42%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 69.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCRT has been trading -231.13% off suggested target high and -231.13% from its likely low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recruiter.com Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) shares are -63.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.60% against 16.50%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recruiter.com Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Recruiter.com Group Inc. insiders hold 36.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.18% of the shares at 11.33% float percentage. In total, 7.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Investment Management Co Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 88353.0 shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 69326.0 shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.23 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5043.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16894.0