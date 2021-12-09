NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -2.69% YTD Loss?

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.44, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The NOV share’s 52-week high remains $18.02, putting it -34.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.46. The company has a valuation of $5.36B, with average of 5.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NOV Inc. (NOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NOV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the latest session, NOV Inc. (NOV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.56 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.90%, and -10.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.45, implying an increase of 22.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NOV has been trading -71.13% off suggested target high and 3.27% from its likely low.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NOV Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NOV Inc. (NOV) shares are -20.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 11.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -450.00% this quarter before jumping 93.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.43 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.90% annually.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NOV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

NOV Inc. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.27% of the shares at 96.79% float percentage. In total, 96.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pzena Investment Management Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 40.8 million shares (or 10.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $534.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.2 million shares, or about 9.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $487.65 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NOV Inc. (NOV) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 24.8 million shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.05 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 169.25 million.