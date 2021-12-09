NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -5.40% Loss

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $102.91, to imply a decrease of -2.70% or -$2.86 in intraday trading. The NTES share’s 52-week high remains $134.33, putting it -30.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $77.97. The company has a valuation of $76.23B, with average of 3.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NetEase Inc. (NTES), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 35 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTES a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.95.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

After registering a -2.70% downside in the latest session, NetEase Inc. (NTES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 108.86 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.40%, and 2.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.44%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $858.64, implying an increase of 88.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $688.79 and $949.29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTES has been trading -822.45% off suggested target high and -569.31% from its likely low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NetEase Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are -6.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.46% against 19.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.90% this quarter before jumping 188.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.58 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.87 billion and $3.05 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.00% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.21% annually.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NetEase Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 0.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders hold 1.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.76% of the shares at 38.26% float percentage. In total, 37.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.53 million shares (or 3.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with 18.47 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.13 billion.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 7.03 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $787.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.17 million, or 0.77% of the shares, all valued at about 578.82 million.