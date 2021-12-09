Is Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) Poised For Further Gains At A 26.36% Distance From The Low?

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares stood at 3.73 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply a decrease of -17.77% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The MOGO share’s 52-week high remains $12.29, putting it -217.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $468.40M, with average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) trade information

After registering a -17.77% downside in the latest session, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.81 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -17.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.86%, and -20.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.51, implying an increase of 66.38% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.84 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOGO has been trading -235.92% off suggested target high and -128.42% from its likely low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mogo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares are -36.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.77% against 11.30%.

MOGO Dividends

Mogo Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mogo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Major holders

Mogo Inc. insiders hold 14.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.30% of the shares at 16.63% float percentage. In total, 14.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.8 million shares (or 5.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 1.72 million shares, or about 2.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.45 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 3.79 million shares. This is just over 5.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 3.02 million.