Is Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.35, to imply a decrease of -0.69% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The DVAX share’s 52-week high remains $21.39, putting it -49.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.36. The company has a valuation of $1.92B, with average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DVAX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.33 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.03%, and -11.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 222.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 44.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVAX has been trading -109.06% off suggested target high and -60.28% from its likely low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynavax Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are 54.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 175.41% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -225.00% this quarter before jumping 650.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 680.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $47.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $188.18 million.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.75% of the shares at 76.96% float percentage. In total, 76.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.24 million shares (or 12.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 11.77 million shares, or about 10.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $115.95 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 7.05 million shares. This is just over 6.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.0 million, or 6.10% of the shares, all valued at about 65.38 million.