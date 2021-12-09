Is China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) Expensive At $2.25? Check These Facts.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 5.14% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HGSH share’s 52-week high remains $3.38, putting it -50.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $56.88M, with average of 88.03K shares over the past 3 months.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) trade information

After registering a 5.14% upside in the latest session, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.24 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and -1.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.98, implying an increase of 24.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.98 and $2.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGSH has been trading -32.44% off suggested target high and -32.44% from its likely low.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) estimates and forecasts

HGSH Dividends

China HGS Real Estate Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China HGS Real Estate Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)’s Major holders

China HGS Real Estate Inc. insiders hold 69.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 2.92% float percentage. In total, 0.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 35129.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $71663.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6970.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14218.0