IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Loss Of -36.50 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.63, to imply a decrease of -15.09% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The ICCM share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -340.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18, with an average of 70590.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 49.09K shares over the past 3 months.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

After registering a -15.09% downside in the latest session, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -15.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.47%, and -36.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 113.83%. Short interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw shorts transact 15400.0 shares and set a 0.52 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying an increase of 74.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.50 and $14.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICCM has been trading -299.45% off suggested target high and -299.45% from its likely low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IceCure Medical Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

IceCure Medical Ltd insiders hold 53.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.64% of the shares at 22.84% float percentage. In total, 10.64% institutions holds shares in the company.