Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Could See A -51.18% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.81, to imply a decrease of -2.93% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The HMY share’s 52-week high remains $5.76, putting it -51.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.00. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with an average of 6.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HMY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the latest session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.27 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -2.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.85%, and 7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.24%. Short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw shorts transact 19.46 million shares and set a 4.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.56, implying a decrease of -7.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.83 and $5.34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMY has been trading -40.16% off suggested target high and 25.72% from its likely low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares are -18.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.64% against 1.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 603.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.00% annually.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 2.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.50% of the shares at 31.50% float percentage. In total, 31.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 57.24 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Exor Capital LLP with 25.16 million shares, or about 4.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $79.27 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 31.39 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.87 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.91 million, or 3.55% of the shares, all valued at about 69.02 million.