Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Gain Of 26.15% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 25.87% – What Should You Do Now?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.33, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $26.75, putting it -14.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.23. The company has a valuation of $21.20B, with average of 9.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Halliburton Company (HAL), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give HAL a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the latest session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.94 this Wednesday, 12/08/21, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.48%, and -5.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.87%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.37, implying an increase of 20.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAL has been trading -62.88% off suggested target high and 27.13% from its likely low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are -0.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.62% against 22.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 154.50% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $3.91 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.08 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -158.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 60.10% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out between January 17 and January 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 0.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.78% of the shares at 79.02% float percentage. In total, 78.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 100.27 million shares (or 11.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 65.35 million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.51 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Company (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 27.75 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $641.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.67 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 570.38 million.